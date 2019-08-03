Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increases Holding in Zynga (ZNGA); As Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Share Price Rose, Scout Investments Has Trimmed by $8.40 Million Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 395.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 91,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 114,954 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 23.10M shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Move Reduces His Overall Voting Rights From 70% to About 10%; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 135,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 93,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 228,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 1.07 million shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

