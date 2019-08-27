Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Its Icon Plc (ICLR) Holding by $570,656; As Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Cut Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 226.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The hedge fund held 6,048 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, up from 1,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $154.23. About 103,675 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.25% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 20.85 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY MORE THAN DOUBLES SHARE STAKE IN TEVA TO 40.5 MLN SPONSORED ADRS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – REG-NeuroSearch and Teva Pharmaceutical International enter into agreement on outstanding obligations; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SEES 2018 REVENUES $18.5 BLN TO $19.0 BLN; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH A/S: NEUROSEARCH, TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTL ENTER; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 21/03/2018 – VECTURA – NOTWITHSTANDING DISAPPOINTING DELAYS CO SEEN FOR VR315 (US) GENERIC ADVAIR PROGRAMME, CONTINUE TO SEE SUBSTANTIAL VALUE IN DEVELOPMENT OF COMPLEX INHALED GENERICS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE TEVA PHARMA USA, ALPHARMA PHARMA, ORPHAN EUROPE SARL, HERITAGE LIFE SCIENCES; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RESTRUCTURING PLAN ON-TRACK TO ACHIEVE $1.5 BLN OF SAVINGS IN 2018 AND $3.0 BLN BY END OF 2019; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT

