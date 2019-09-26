Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted Position in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by $1.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Share Price Declined, Legal & General Group Plc Boosted Holding by $4.23 Million

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 65,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 227,282 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85 million, up from 162,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 94,681 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at FPA Awards; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 816.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 26,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The hedge fund held 30,192 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 3,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 346,986 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eqis Capital invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Davenport & Llc owns 3,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 195,456 are owned by American Gp. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 476,928 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Green Square holds 0.88% or 21,750 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited has 109,036 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 254,873 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.05% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 162,834 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability has 27,398 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Baker Ellis Asset Limited Com has 11,781 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 273,622 shares to 7.46 million shares, valued at $326.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 362,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.11M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Introduces EnviroSenseâ„¢ Sustainable Packaging Development Initiative – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Releases Corporate Responsibility Report NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Company 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Light Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Gas says ready to build Line N lateral in Pennsylvania – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6,957 shares to 5,008 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geopark Ltd by 19,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,663 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 31,979 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 251 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 62,639 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) or 22,923 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 84,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 1.14M shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc, a -based fund reported 3,818 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 5,341 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.59% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Co has 4,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.33 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) reported 1,008 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers reported 31,200 shares stake.