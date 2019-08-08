Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Holds Holding in America’s Car (CRMT); As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Boosted Its Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 131% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.00% . The hedge fund held 6,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 3,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 111,573 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Investors sentiment is 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold CRMT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 4.91 million shares or 5.13% more from 4.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 14,756 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 13,400 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 13,396 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 128 are owned by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co. Pnc Services Gp Inc stated it has 0% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT). Kennedy Management holds 99,068 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% of its portfolio in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 24,900 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Lp reported 3,106 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd reported 6,900 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 69,327 shares. Yacktman Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.01% or 5,500 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs holds 0.09% in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) or 3,030 shares. Moreover, Horrell Cap Mngmt has 1.45% invested in America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) for 31,167 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 3,237 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Company owns 3,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.