Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Stake In Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Was Has Raised; As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Shares Declined, Stralem & Co Has Boosted Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 155,685 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT)

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Lc has 106 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mcf Ltd holds 3,527 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Qs Llc stated it has 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Associated Banc owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,295 shares. Victory Management Inc holds 239,147 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Smith Moore & holds 0.34% or 15,908 shares in its portfolio. Fdx owns 0.2% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 53,562 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 4,190 shares. The Georgia-based Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.87% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 283 are owned by Live Your Vision Limited Liability. Vanguard Group has 58.81 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 3,994 are held by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp. Huntington National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 153,083 shares.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,355 shares to 26,160 shares, valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,405 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability reported 16,486 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability reported 0% stake. 3.31M are held by Blackrock. Vanguard reported 2.93 million shares. 33,650 were reported by Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Llc. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 195 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 282,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Lp reported 25,057 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 35,208 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation holds 134,024 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 137,771 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $170,500 was made by Durkin Thomas on Monday, February 11. Sigman Brian C. had bought 5,000 shares worth $85,250 on Monday, February 11.