Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $702,330; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Has Decreased by $6.49 Million Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 253.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,389 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, up from 676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $308.59. About 241,234 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE PHASE 3 DUPIXEN TRIAL RESULTS; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.68. About 3.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 4,400 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.13% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 1,383 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.13% or 513,004 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 0.47% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 6,200 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Llc has 0.56% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 0.02% or 1,892 shares. High Pointe Capital Llc owns 4,310 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 32,008 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0.09% or 808 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Korea-based Korea has invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.89 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.