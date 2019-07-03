Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Decreased Stake in Realty Income (O) as Stock Declined; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Value Declined, Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Raised Position by $452,536

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 82,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 720,677 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 The Points Guy Names Alaska Airlines Number One Airline In America For Second Consecutive Year; Hawaiian Named America’s Worst Airline; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.66. About 881,125 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,110 shares to 31,299 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 55,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,495 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb stated it has 0.06% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mraz Amerine And accumulated 4,100 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 9,067 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 23,355 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.07M shares. First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 4,518 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 692,468 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Eqis Inc has 0.05% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8,639 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 1.04% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.42% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 5,045 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $260.37M for 21.81 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (NYSE:MITT) by 18,867 shares to 33,650 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 20,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Geopark Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 69,356 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 5,080 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Motco accumulated 4,066 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 134,542 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Associated Banc has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 13,390 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Horizon Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 672,550 shares. 4,599 were accumulated by Clark Mgmt Group Inc. Bb&T has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Marco Ltd Liability Com reported 53,391 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Scotia Inc reported 8,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.