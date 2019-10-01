Camelot Portfolios Upped Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased By $365,028 Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 3.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 9,606 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 237,745 shares with $9.16 million value, down from 247,351 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $53.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 7.48M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM’S JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Market Share 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 10/05/2018 – GM’s commitment to S.Korea is long-term and sincere, says GM exec; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.KOREA’S KDB MAY SIGN AN MOU ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO GM’S LOCAL UNIT BY APRIL 27 – KDB CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – PSA’s Opel suspends staff buyouts after wave of departures; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL CO – NET INCOME OF $369 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $202 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Comment: GM plant closure threat serves as warning for Seoul

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 131.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 9,990 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 17,600 shares with $1.23 million value, up from 7,610 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup to restrict commercial borrowers that sell firearms; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 12/04/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S KOJIMA TO HEAD JAPAN CASH MANAGEMENT

Among 2 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $4800 lowest target. $58’s average target is 54.75% above currents $37.48 stock price. General Motors had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. auto sales reports on tap – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM strike threatens to flood oversupplied steel, aluminum markets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Motors: A Hold Through The Cycle – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “GMâ€™s Revenue To Tighten Amid Global Auto Market Slowdown – Forbes” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Lyft, GM Rise Premarket; Slack, Mallinckrodt Tumbles – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.96 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stake by 54,054 shares to 154,671 valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Square Inc stake by 6,105 shares and now owns 61,259 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 479,299 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd holds 0.07% or 271,593 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt LP reported 1.16 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinnacle Ltd, New York-based fund reported 182,814 shares. Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability reported 350,200 shares stake. 187,154 are held by Nomura Holdg Inc. Cls Invs has 247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 12,897 shares. Harris Assoc LP stated it has 4.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs invested in 14,455 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin has 23.40M shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 8,191 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “M&A deal activity slows in first three quarters of 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.79% above currents $69.08 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.