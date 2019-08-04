Camelot Portfolios Upped Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; AMREST HLDGS SE ORDINARY SHARES (ARHOF) Shorts Raised By 6.85%

AMREST HLDGS SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARHOF) had an increase of 6.85% in short interest. ARHOF’s SI was 71,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.85% from 67,200 shares previously. It closed at $9.52 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 163.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 2,762 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 4,449 shares with $1.05 million value, up from 1,687 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.69B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $242.27. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

AmRest Holdings SE, through its subsidiaries, operates and manages quick service and casual dining restaurants in Central and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Russia, and China. The company has market cap of $2.20 billion. It operates Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut, Burger King, and Starbucks restaurants on the basis of franchise and joint venture partnerships. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates its own restaurant under the La Tagliatella brand name, as well as Blue Frog and KABB brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 874 are held by Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 39,366 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sabby Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,000 shares. Leuthold Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 15,063 shares. Cls Invests Llc invested in 228 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,497 shares. M&T State Bank Corp stated it has 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 124,118 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Balyasny Asset Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 23,423 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr, Iowa-based fund reported 6,133 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 97,940 shares. Fairfield Bush & accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Howe & Rusling holds 73 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 12,045 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 5,255 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IGF) stake by 9,561 shares to 14,018 valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 7,016 shares and now owns 5,460 shares. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) was reduced too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. $27.21 million worth of stock was bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Biogen (BIIB) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Biogen Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIIB) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.