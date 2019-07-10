Camelot Portfolios Upped By $1.55 Million Its Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Position; Glenview Capital Management Lowered Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 13.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 655,065 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock declined 12.57%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 4.24 million shares with $553.27M value, down from 4.90 million last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $46.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 1.10M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) stake by 6445.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 128,917 shares as Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM)’s stock rose 14.73%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 130,917 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Tata Mtrs Ltd now has $7.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 1.30 million shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 06/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: TATA STEEL OPEN TO TAKING MAJORITY STAKE IN PLANNED STEEL JOINT VENTURE WITH THYSSENKRUPP AFTER JV’S IPO; 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 15.9B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – TATA TECHNOLOGIES TO MOVE NA HEADQUARTERS TO DETROIT; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY APPROVES FREE SHARE ISSUE; 27/03/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES (MAHARASHTRA) LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ATC REJECTS CO’S CALL FOR WAIVER ON EARLY TERMINATION PAYOUTS; 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS “WILL INVESTIGATE THIS INCIDENT THOROUGHLY TO IDENTIFY AND ADDRESS PROCESS GAPS AND FIX ACCOUNTABILITY.”; 22/05/2018 – YES BANK LTD YESB.NS SAYS CO RECOVERS 1.84 BLN RUPEES PURSUANT TO ACQUISITION OF BHUSHAN STEEL LIMITED BY TATA STEEL; 09/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS GLOBAL WHOLESALES OF ALL TATA MOTORS’ COMMERCIAL VEHICLES AND TATA DAEWOO RANGE IN FEB WERE AT 46262, UP 28 PCT; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS TATA STEEL EUROPE EXPLORES POTENTIAL SALE OF NON-CORE BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Tata Communications Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Under Armour Inc stake by 20,748 shares to 114,490 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 24,293 shares and now owns 118,199 shares. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Tata Motors had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America.

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 649,380 shares to 1.90M valued at $224.34 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 2.14 million shares and now owns 3.24 million shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 11 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 919,122 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 380 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Community Tru & Investment holds 1.48% or 92,096 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 6,276 are owned by Bokf Na. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.05% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd has 3,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.25% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 147,214 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,717 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc owns 11,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Centurylink Invest Management reported 11,401 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 13.66 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72 million was sold by STEELE JOHN M. Another trade for 263 shares valued at $36,979 was sold by Morrow J William. Shares for $72,639 were sold by Reiner Deborah M. Foster Jon M had sold 32,944 shares worth $4.63M. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,084 shares. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. Torres Kathryn A. also sold $1.17M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares.