Camelot Portfolios Trimmed Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding By $970,060; Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised By $357,000 Its Tower International (TOWR) Position

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 53.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 10,288 shares with $851,000 value, down from 22,118 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 317,933 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33; 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00; 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Tower International Inc. (TOWR) stake by 88.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 17,000 shares as Tower International Inc. (TOWR)’s stock rose 31.29%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 36,180 shares with $761,000 value, up from 19,180 last quarter. Tower International Inc. now has $636.65M valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 572,057 shares traded or 75.79% up from the average. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tower International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOWR); 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 19/04/2018 – Tower International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Manpower mixed Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity. $288,614 worth of stock was sold by BUCHBAND RICHARD on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 109,355 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0% or 3,199 shares. Barclays Public Llc reported 27,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential holds 0.01% or 102,988 shares. Carroll Assocs has 50 shares. 647,592 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability. Martingale Asset LP holds 14,243 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Res has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 282,444 shares. Gp Inc, New York-based fund reported 142,915 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 43,359 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,407 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 133,782 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.25M for 11.04 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) stake by 128,917 shares to 130,917 valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 1,562 shares and now owns 2,685 shares. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N was raised too.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 8,500 shares to 14,140 valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 4,430 shares. Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 36,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 21,926 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 156,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh accumulated 18,089 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co invested in 33,836 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 6,752 shares. 73,273 were accumulated by Euclidean Technology Management. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,908 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). State Street has 437,328 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2,000 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 665,700 shares. 210,897 are held by Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 47,791 shares.