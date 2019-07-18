Camelot Portfolios Trimmed American Intl Group (AIG) Position by $345,720 as Market Valuation Rose; Saybrook Capital Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Holding as Share Value Declined

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,336 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, down from 48,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.69 billion market cap company. It closed at $174.67 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 216,045 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 29/05/2018 – AIG SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN PENSION RISK TRANSFER MARKET; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. Another trade for 4,681 shares valued at $942,450 was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “How Chinese Culture Could Affect the Future of 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in 3M (MMM) Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,585 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc. Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 15,197 shares. Orrstown Financial Service has 1,302 shares. Florida-based Finemark Savings Bank And Tru has invested 0.73% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1832 Asset Management Lp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated reported 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wedgewood Pa holds 1.81% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,632 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0.29% or 12,119 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highstreet Asset accumulated 98,680 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Horizon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 25,193 shares. Parsons Capital Ri has 8.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shufro Rose & Co Lc reported 40,614 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.41 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Steven Romick Discloses 2 Stock Buys – GuruFocus.com” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.12 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington Tru Bankshares holds 3 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 5,310 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Inc Limited Company has 1.09M shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd holds 116,516 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1,743 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd holds 941,558 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 807,131 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 153,591 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Schneider Capital accumulated 87,214 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct invested 3.7% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 4,200 shares. Schroder Inv Group holds 0.37% or 5.25M shares in its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs invested 1.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).