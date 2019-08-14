Camelot Portfolios Stake in Ventas (VTR) Cut by $1.21 Million; Hrt Financial Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Has Trimmed by $1.72 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 1.46 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 33,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,724 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 3.21M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 02/05/2018 – KREM 2 NEWS: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. / via @AP; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled; 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s next big purchase could be Southwest Airlines, industry analyst speculates; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST ESTIMATES REVENUE IMPACT OF $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION FROM BOOKING SLUMP AFTER ENGINE BLOWOUT; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.24 million for 18.96 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,562 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,604 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas sees 2019 as `pivot year in our transition’ – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas to buy seniors housing portfolio valued at $1.8B – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 131,614 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 1.56 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 19,801 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Westwood Hldgs Group Inc owns 14,336 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Advisory Llc has 0.14% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, M&R Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 3,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 102,610 shares. Professional Advisory Services invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Private Wealth Ptnrs Lc reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 7,841 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boeing 737 Max may not fly until 2020, report says – Dallas Business Journal” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Profit Keeps Sinking at Hawaiian Holdings – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Trial between Southwest, Delta over Love Field gate space delayed â€“ again – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hawaiian Airlines Continues Expanding With Vegas-Maui Flights – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,869 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Arkansas-based Horrell Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 21,765 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 88,868 shares stake. Jennison Associates Lc holds 40,247 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 316,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eqis Mngmt Inc accumulated 8,803 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated State Bank has 74,576 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 12,209 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 3.52 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 18,658 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 5.51M shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 70,963 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 281 shares.