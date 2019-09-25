Camelot Portfolios Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Lifted by $699,300; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Maintains Stake in Aes (AES)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 637,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.14 billion, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 4.86 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Maintains AES Puerto Rico L.P.’s Senior Bonds on Rating Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 24/04/2018 – AES Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 21/05/2018 – CITI, SEARS EXTEND CO-BRAND & PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD DEAL; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer Mauduit Intl Inc (NYSE:SWM) by 5,446 shares to 12,399 shares, valued at $411.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,495 shares, and cut its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 100,256 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.03% or 619,405 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 0% stake. Matarin Management Limited Co accumulated 116,840 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 6.78M shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 556,132 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 86.68 million shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 28,279 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 12,010 shares. 46,082 are owned by M&T Bancshares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 197,587 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.19% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Destination Wealth owns 316 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 21,841 shares to 564,771 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).