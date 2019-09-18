Camelot Portfolios Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake By $1.04 Million; Electron Capital Partners Decreased Dominion Energy (D) Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 59.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 18,939 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 50,869 shares with $2.84 million value, up from 31,930 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $35.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 6.04 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS GOVT SHOULD RESTRAIN DOMESTIC BORROWING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 22/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Senate confirms Buhari’s CBN dep govs, MPC nominees; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS BREXIT UNCERTAINTY IS HAVING A DAMPENING EFFECT ON SOME OF THE ECONOMY; 16/03/2018 – KROPIWNICKI SAYS MPC NEEDS TO REACT TO `REALITY,’ NOT FORECASTS; 04/04/2018 – VEERATHAI: THAI MPC RATE-DECISION SPLIT ISN’T SOMETHING NEW; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 45.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 527,654 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 640,089 shares with $49.49 million value, down from 1.17M last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $63.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.97M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

Among 3 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $78 lowest target. $81’s average target is 2.49% above currents $79.03 stock price. Dominion Resources had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Finance Partners holds 0.24% or 42,055 shares. 14,998 were reported by Asset Management Inc. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). E&G LP accumulated 6,317 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 4,400 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 32,627 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 65 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Rare Infra Limited has invested 11.35% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ifrah Financial Serv accumulated 3,152 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.14% or 3,445 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90 million for 17.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 35.61% above currents $53.41 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Thursday, May 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) stake by 21,841 shares to 564,771 valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 3,560 shares and now owns 5,116 shares. Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 700 shares. Aull And Monroe Mngmt owns 3,814 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.85% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hap Trading Limited Liability reported 258,144 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 620 shares. Leavell Inv Management holds 55,404 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 8,683 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 7,527 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.26% or 20,746 shares. Cap City Fl stated it has 0.39% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sawgrass Asset Management Lc owns 0.07% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,546 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.25M shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Corp has 4,625 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 20 shares.