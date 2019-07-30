Camelot Portfolios Raised Its Stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) as Stock Price Declined; Pittenger & Anderson Holding in Cerner (CERN) Has Trimmed by $1.38 Million as Share Value Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 450,616 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 18261.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 639,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 642,657 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 2.84 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 25.13% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO SAYS FOCUS TO REMAIN IN ACHIEVING INVESTMENT GRADE; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 06/03/2018 – CEMEX’s FEC Quarry Earns NSSGA’s Platinum Community Relations Award; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES COLOMBIA VOLUMES FLAT TO DECLINING 2%: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TOO SOON TO COMMIT TO MULTI-YEAR CASH DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Launches 2018 Construction Startup Competition

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,702 shares to 18,970 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,607 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Another recent and important CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41M for 29.63 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer Corporon Wealth Limited Liability invested in 1.74% or 67,870 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 165,362 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 1.50 million shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 506,811 shares. 29,996 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Covington Mgmt reported 0.34% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kcm Advisors holds 0.14% or 36,876 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hartford Investment Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 103,906 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh owns 8,000 shares. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,731 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1.02 million shares. Hilton Cap Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.