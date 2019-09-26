Camelot Portfolios Position in Intel (INTC) Cut as Share Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Raised Position

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 456 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 18/05/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 12,813 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $613,000, down from 19,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 9.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes Communications Inc owns 23,927 shares. Bath Savings invested in 25,314 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr invested in 19,420 shares. Hendley Co stated it has 4,268 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 14,572 are owned by Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. 5.16M were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Economic Planning Gp Incorporated Adv reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Kames Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 6,201 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Aull And Monroe Investment Management has 2.39% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 93,902 shares. 10,186 were accumulated by Sigma Invest Counselors. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Franklin Resource owns 18.34M shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 12,106 shares to 34,461 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 13,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,493 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

