Camelot Portfolios Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Sherwin (SHW) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Its Position by $637,994 as Share Price Rose

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 1,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,213 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, down from 4,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $541.73. About 238,625 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 4,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 5.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Mgmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 25,072 shares. 5.87M are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. Utah Retirement holds 0.88% or 330,595 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma holds 13.29 million shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5,370 shares. First Financial Bank & Tru Of Newtown owns 17,445 shares. Moreover, Founders Financial Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,066 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 77,326 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 381,659 were accumulated by First Foundation Advsr. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 147,016 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank & holds 46,494 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covington Cap owns 206,920 shares. Korea Investment has invested 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,223 shares to 2,109 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7,567 shares to 13,173 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.93 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.