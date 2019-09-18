Camelot Portfolios Maintains Position in Citigroup (C); As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Has Lowered by $18.79 Million Its Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.95. About 7.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.5. About 6.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Perigon Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Com Of Virginia Va has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has 0.47% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 18,708 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jabodon Pt Company holds 2.22% or 40,701 shares. National Bank Of The West stated it has 70,781 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Personal Corporation owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,586 shares. Moreover, Emory University has 1.43% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North American Management Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,498 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.31 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,095 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.11% or 20,178 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 92,611 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,223 shares to 2,109 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muni Income Inv Ql (BAF).

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30B and $437.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.