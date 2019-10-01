Camelot Portfolios Maintains Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC); Oak Ridge Investments Lifted Its Holding in John Bean Technologies Co (JBT) by $10.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp Co (JBT) by 347.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 85,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 110,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 24,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $96.45. About 62,041 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.95-Adj EPS $4.15; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 2.11 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – OSLO BøRS – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS INVEST B.V – RECEIVED APPLICATION FOR; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER

