Camelot Portfolios Increases Position in Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM); As Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $16.43 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.53M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 27/04/2018 – RBI: FOREIGN SHARE HOLDINGS IN TATA CHEMICALS BELOW THRESHOLD; 19/04/2018 – Business 4.0 powers a strong finish to FY18 for Tata Consultancy Services; 10/04/2018 – TATA STEEL TO ACQUIRE ABOUT 7% STAKE IN SUBARNAREKHA PORT; 28/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO HOLD EXTRAORDINARY MEETING ON APRIL 12, WILL ALSO DISCUSS STEEL MERGER WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS; 17/04/2018 – TATA, DTTECH TO BUILD CLOUD-BASED NETWORK FOR AFRICAN MOBILE; 23/04/2018 – TATA SONS NAMES S.JAISHANKAR PRESIDENT GLOBAL CORPORATE AFFAIRS; 08/05/2018 – TATA ELXSI -LICENSING OF INTEGRATED TEST AUTOMATION AND MONITORING SUITE TO MEDIA AND TELECOM CO FOR OTT AUTOMATION, IMPROVING STREAMING PERFORMANCE; 06/03/2018 – TATA SONS TO BUY 6.64% INDIAN HOTELS STAKE VIA INTER-SE TRNSFER; 02/04/2018 – TATA STEEL OFFERED INR352B UPFRONT TO BANKS FOR BHUSHAN DEBT; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY FINAL DIV/SHR 29 RUPEES

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 1.05M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,460 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service accumulated 163,929 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested in 276 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 2,559 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.14% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1.65M shares. C World Wide Group Inc A S has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Edgestream Prns Lp owns 1.25% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 27,494 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 0.21% stake. Spark Investment Limited Liability Com holds 64,700 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 4,343 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 1.08M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Carroll Fincl Associate accumulated 37 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Monetta Fincl Services, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

