Camelot Portfolios Increased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Holding; Rafferty Asset Management Boosted Its Matador Res Co (MTDR) Holding

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Matador Res Co (MTDR) stake by 507.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 124,994 shares as Matador Res Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 149,645 shares with $2.89 million value, up from 24,651 last quarter. Matador Res Co now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 145,095 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) stake by 6445.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 128,917 shares as Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM)’s stock declined 35.87%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 130,917 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Tata Mtrs Ltd now has $5.17B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 77,746 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 10/05/2018 – TATA STEEL’S 2028 USD BOND RISES 1.7PT, BIGGEST GAIN SINCE JAN; 24/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS CO ENTERED INTO BUSINESS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH TATA INDUSTRIES LIMITED FOR ACQUISITION OF TATA INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CEO BUTSCHEK SAYS TURNAROUND NOT OVER FOR COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS SAYS PARTNERSHIP EXTENDED FOR FURTHER 5 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – Tata turnround Indian carmaker seeks […]; 23/05/2018 – TATA POWER SIGNS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH TATA SONS; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on Tata Consultancy; 09/04/2018 – Indian Firms May Rely Less on Loans After Bond Rally: Tata AM; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL MOVES TRIBUNAL AGAINST LIBERTY BID FOR BHUSHAN POWER; 12/03/2018 – TATA SONS TO SELL UP TO 1.48 PCT STAKE IN TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES VIA BLOCK TRADES TO RAISE $1.2 BLN – CNBCTV18

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IGF) stake by 9,561 shares to 14,018 valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 22,472 shares and now owns 6,607 shares. First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.05% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 145,479 shares. Dana Invest Advisors reported 52,993 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp holds 3,853 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Swiss Fincl Bank has 190,802 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 427,021 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt reported 1.11 million shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc reported 472,187 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 143,954 are held by Raymond James And Assocs. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.89% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Farmers & Merchants Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $546,138 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $83,800 was made by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $22,365 was made by Lancaster David E on Wednesday, August 7. Macalik Robert T had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425. On Monday, August 5 the insider Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. The insider POSNER DAVID M. bought 3,650 shares worth $54,933. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, May 24.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Axon Enterprise Inc stake by 15,393 shares to 8,719 valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 382,300 shares and now owns 53,200 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 106.33% above currents $14.54 stock price. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $32 target. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.