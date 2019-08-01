Camelot Portfolios Increased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Holding by $1.55 Million as Valuation Declined; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stock Price Rose, Parthenon Lifted Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 20/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Consultancy Services for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – THYSSEN, TATA DEAL IS SAID TO BE SIGNED IN MAY: MANAGER MAGAZIN; 31/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS – CO SIGNED MOU WITH MAHARASHTRA GOVT FOR DEPLOYMENT OF 1000 ELECTRIC VEHICLES ACROSS PASSENGER, COMMERCIAL VEHICLES IN STATE; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CFO BALAJI SEES COMMODITY COSTS TO BE HIGHER; 23/03/2018 – TATA POWER SIGNS PACT W/ TATA SONS FOR 40% STAKE IN PANATONE; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Tata Steel open to taking majority stake in Thyssenkrupp tie-up; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS EXEC SAYS CO EXPECTS COMMODITY COSTS TO BE HIGH IN INDIA, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS TO BE HIGHER; 02/04/2018 – TATA STEEL TO CLEAR ALL DUES TO BHUSHAN STEEL EMPLOYEES; 12/03/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY HAS 1.5% OF EQUITY CHANGE HANDS IN 6 BLOCKS; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.65. About 443,501 shares traded or 60.02% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,770 shares to 283,123 shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 23,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,377 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Churchill Downs (CHDN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Regent Inv Management Limited Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). American Century Cos has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 711,847 shares. Argent reported 4,597 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,366 shares. Mesirow Investment Mgmt has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 10,431 are held by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Inc. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co has 6,458 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 38,400 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 24,070 shares. 225 are held by Webster Fincl Bank N A.