Camelot Portfolios Increased Ing Groep N V (ING) Stake By $3.03 Million; Panagora Asset Management Has Increased Its Saia (SAIA) Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Ing Groep N V (ING) stake by 5052.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 252,604 shares as Ing Groep N V (ING)'s stock declined 11.97%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 257,604 shares with $3.13M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Ing Groep N V now has $36.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 2.33 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500.

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased Saia Inc (SAIA) stake by 11.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Panagora Asset Management Inc acquired 8,454 shares as Saia Inc (SAIA)'s stock rose 18.63%. The Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 83,443 shares with $5.10 million value, up from 74,989 last quarter. Saia Inc now has $2.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.54. About 242,363 shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IGF) stake by 9,561 shares to 14,018 valued at $628,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triton Intl Ltd stake by 13,951 shares and now owns 55,702 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Saia has $9600 highest and $7700 lowest target. $86.25’s average target is 0.83% above currents $85.54 stock price. Saia had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Saia Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise stake by 55,830 shares to 67,439 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 5,656 shares and now owns 2,783 shares. Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) was reduced too.