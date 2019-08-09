Camelot Portfolios Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Trimmed by $345,720; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $381,449

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 1.22 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 54.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 2,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,756 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 3,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 4.51 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab –

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 122,030 shares to 188,872 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.82 million for 43.85 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares to 105,831 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 639,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).