Camelot Portfolios Holding in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Cut by $345,720; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Share Value Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased by $19.55 Million Its Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 1.07 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 191.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 575,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 409,798 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $58; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for American International (AIG) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

