Camelot Portfolios Has Upped Stake in Citigroup (C); Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Interocean Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 131.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 17,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 7,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.01 million shares traded or 86.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU regulators underfunded to take on big tech; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 58,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 195,882 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 254,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.52 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.42% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 432,951 shares. Essex Invest Co Ltd Co owns 1,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 225,897 shares. Pnc Group Inc has 262,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.17% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). The Missouri-based Svcs Corp has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 9.07M shares. Arrow Corporation has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has 2.29 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Truepoint holds 0.04% or 23,534 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 141,412 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co has 106,403 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 0.14% or 1.23M shares. 40,600 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,028 shares to 306,986 shares, valued at $89.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 35,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Advisors reported 0.12% stake. Moody Bank Tru Division reported 0.39% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 28,831 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability has 0.83% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 54,844 shares. Argent Company accumulated 56,409 shares or 0.4% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 3.16 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Wasatch Advsr, a Utah-based fund reported 69,747 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Incorporated holds 154,861 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Company owns 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 21,680 shares. Milestone Gp, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,818 shares. 399,900 are held by Ulysses Mngmt. Amica Retiree Trust reported 12,824 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 48,225 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,223 shares to 2,109 shares, valued at $622,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 21,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,771 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).