Camelot Portfolios Has Upped Holding in Ing Groep N V (ING); Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined While Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 5052.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 252,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 257,604 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 4.17 million shares traded or 23.65% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/04/2018 – ING Global Rate Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 08/03/2018 – ING PUBLISHES 2017 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT, PROXY MATERIALS; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM SAYS POLYUS SIGNS $70 MLN CREDIT FACILITY FROM ING; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L – POLYMETAL AND ING PARTNER ON SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED LOAN; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – ING’S 1Q18 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING UNDERLYING ROE WAS 10.3%; FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 14.3%; 30/03/2018 – RETAIL ESTATES NV RETE.BR – APPOINTED CONSORTIUM OF BANKS KBC SECURITIES, BELFIUS BANK, ING AND KEMPEN TO ASSIST IT IN POSSIBLE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INCREASE; 30/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ING BELGIUM’S PANDBRIEVEN AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – REG-ING publishes its 2017 Integrated Annual Report and proxy materials 2018 AGM

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 7,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 61,220 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, down from 69,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 2.76M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,023 shares to 17,096 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 39,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 429,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares & Tru Company owns 11,943 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Security National Tru reported 2,400 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,488 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Ltd reported 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hartford Finance reported 2.8% stake. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 3,200 shares. Evercore Wealth invested in 0.03% or 12,238 shares. Australia-based Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs has 143,147 shares for 6.38% of their portfolio. At National Bank owns 10,141 shares. Pension Service holds 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 916,352 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 3,959 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 483,107 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 72 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.17 million for 15.94 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

