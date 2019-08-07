Camelot Portfolios Has Upped Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position; Shorts at SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (SAFRF) Lowered By 72.51%

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 18261.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 639,157 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 642,657 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 3,500 last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 16.48M shares traded or 140.81% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES DEMAND MOMENTUM IN MEXICO IN COMING MONTHS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX SEES CASH TAXES IN 2018 BETWEEN $250M TO $300M: CEO; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) had a decrease of 72.51% in short interest. SAFRF’s SI was 32,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 72.51% from 116,400 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 64 days are for SAFRAN S.A. ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)’s short sellers to cover SAFRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.7. About 312 shares traded. Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) stake by 9,422 shares to 18,719 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Triton Intl Ltd stake by 13,951 shares and now owns 55,702 shares. Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) was reduced too.

