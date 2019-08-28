Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake as Valuation Declined; Mig Capital Trimmed Its Position in Sprint (S) by $26.17 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $673,000, down from 28,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 884,604 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85M, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 7.50M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $5.460000; 10/04/2018 – NYSE HALT SPRINT CORPORN S.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $6.030000; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Commences Offer of Up to $3.94B of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes in Two Tranche; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares to 488,300 shares, valued at $49.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:OHI) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kontoor Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KTB) 24% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

