Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $345,720; As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $18.06 Million Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 76,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317.94M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $270.57. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 3.15M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AIG’s New Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’ and Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 11.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.17 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

