Camelot Portfolios Has Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Stake by $1.02 Million; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Market Valuation Declined, Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.03 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 10,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 24,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $101.59. About 537,960 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,730 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp reported 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bridgewater Associates LP owns 1,370 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.14% or 12,103 shares. The New York-based Art Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bridges Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.09% or 46,062 shares. Citigroup owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 21,648 shares. 36,006 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Los Angeles And Equity Research owns 4,083 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Assetmark accumulated 278 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.15% stake.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares to 105,831 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 128,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Campbell & Comm Inv Adviser Llc has 0.37% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,786 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.04% or 932 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada reported 4,413 shares stake. Principal Gru reported 0.18% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks owns 237,949 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Mackenzie owns 21,028 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,286 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 20,009 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 0.02% or 24,015 shares. Glynn Mgmt Limited Co reported 16,940 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability reported 8,553 shares. First Personal has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Scholtz & Llc has 27,585 shares. Sands Management Limited Com owns 147,110 shares.