Camelot Portfolios Has Raised Polaris Inds (PII) Position by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; As Masco (MAS) Share Value Rose, 1St Source Bank Cut Its Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 36,316 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – The 72-Inch Polaris® RZR® Is Here, Introducing the RZR® XP Turbo S – Unleash the Beast; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 208,559 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS)

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares to 17,397 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD) by 28,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,636 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.