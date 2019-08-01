Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Its Holding in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $970,060 as Share Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Goodman Financial Lowered Position

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 141,351 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 08/03/2018 ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform lntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, REVENUES INCREASED 5% AND NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED 20% IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV TO $1.01/SHR FROM 93C, EST. $1.00

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $21.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.27. About 1.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 29/03/2018 – Amazon’s Washington influence machine built to withstand Trump’s attacks; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 53,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Westpac Bk stated it has 21,611 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 2,084 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 25,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kepos LP holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 21,807 shares. 40,806 are held by Matarin Management Limited Liability Co. California Employees Retirement System holds 257,041 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 90,670 shares. Natixis reported 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). City Holding holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 10,638 shares. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc owns 117,165 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 1,744 shares.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.25M for 11.81 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Antero Midstream Corp (AM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofAML questions IRM’s ‘bold’ strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Goodman Financial Corp, which manages about $291.99 million and $196.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 74,639 shares to 306,624 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 75.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.