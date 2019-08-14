Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Autozone (AZO) Holding; Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stake By $3.03 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 65.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 521 shares with $534,000 value, down from 1,520 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1071.71. About 12,813 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) stake by 69.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 81,996 shares as Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 36,248 shares with $1.36M value, down from 118,244 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp Del now has $4.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 51,662 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.84M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PacWest Running Hard To Stay In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 22,939 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One stated it has 46,326 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 24,703 shares. The New York-based Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.53% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Horizon Investments Lc holds 0.02% or 16,252 shares. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited reported 18,039 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 29,623 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 7,896 shares. 23,144 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 179,762 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 7,325 shares. 106,099 are held by Comerica Bancshares. 6,750 are owned by Atwood And Palmer. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 10,467 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) stake by 3,915 shares to 26,316 valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (JNK) stake by 1.08M shares and now owns 1.22M shares. Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) was raised too.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $900 lowest target. $1042.79’s average target is -2.70% below currents $1071.71 stock price. AutoZone had 22 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $995 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Citigroup maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $1206 target. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AZO in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt Communications owns 1,108 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 10,800 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Sb Investments invested in 0.02% or 110 shares. Omers Administration Corporation stated it has 1,400 shares. Savant Capital Limited Company holds 648 shares. Fenimore Asset Management owns 50,964 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Allstate accumulated 2,074 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,019 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Incorporated holds 4,083 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.6% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Smithfield Com reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,025 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.32 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.