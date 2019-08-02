Camelot Portfolios Has Lowered Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding By $447,795; Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Sentiment Is 0.95

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 20 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 21 sold and reduced their positions in Nuveen Senior Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 8.27 million shares, down from 8.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Senior Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) stake by 35.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 49,755 shares as Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 88,620 shares with $885,000 value, down from 138,375 last quarter. Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc now has $13.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 18.47 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 639,157 shares to 642,657 valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) stake by 23,729 shares and now owns 49,180 shares. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N was raised too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of stock or 2,780 shares. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of stock. 90,000 shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward, worth $852,294 on Friday, May 17. $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Among 4 analysts covering Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Annaly Capital had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 45,314 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 4.53M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd stated it has 10.29 million shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47.57 million shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru stated it has 482 shares. Truepoint accumulated 10,000 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank accumulated 157,928 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 157,148 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,837 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Fca Tx accumulated 13,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. American Research holds 2,000 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 439,293 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly -1.1% after Q2 EPS misses – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t expect Annaly dip to last – Morwa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.89. About 80,503 shares traded. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Nuveen Senior Income Fund for 256,900 shares. Q Global Advisors Llc owns 130,649 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.27% invested in the company for 105,600 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 1.06 million shares.

More notable recent Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Senior Income Fund: A Fairly Standard Senior Loan Closed-End Fund At -12% Discount, 7.69% Yield And 99% Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NSL: ‘Safest Junk’ But Everything Has A Price – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2017 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Bayer’s Monsanto wins arbitration ruling over royalties from Indian seed company – Reuters” with publication date: February 11, 2019.