Camelot Portfolios Has Lifted Its Position in Polaris Inds (PII) by $1.13 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Declined, Holder Eulav Asset Management Decreased Stake

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.42 million, down from 445,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 18/05/2018 – SINGAPORE’S UOB IS SAID TO END BUSINESS OF PROVIDING FOREIGN CURRENCY BANKNOTES TO LENDERS IN TAIWAN FROM JUNE 18; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 4470% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 13,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,710 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $93.53. About 502,611 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 ATV DUE TO CRASH HAZARD; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 14,800 shares to 96,400 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 32,726 shares to 480,377 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 32,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,687 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

