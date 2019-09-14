Camelot Portfolios Has Lifted Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.04 Million; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Holding in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) as Stock Declined

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 34,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 284,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.52 million, down from 318,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 423,743 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 6.78 million shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WANTS TO SEE CPI `WELL WITHIN’ BAND; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ

