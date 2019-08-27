Camelot Portfolios Has Lifted Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holding By $2.56 Million; Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Position By $38.80 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) stake by 39.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Tig Advisors Llc holds 1.23M shares with $60.24 million value, down from 2.04 million last quarter. Integrated Device Technology now has $ valuation. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 18261.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 639,157 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 642,657 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 3,500 last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 5.48M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279949 – CEMEX CEMENT OF TEXAS; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX Reports Flat Operating EBITDA Adjusted for Seasonal Effects During the First Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX DECIDES NOT TO PURSUE CAPITAL BOOST PROPOSAL AS PREVIOUSL; 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 15, 2018

More important recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cemex starts $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Under $7 to Invest in Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cemex SAB de CV (CX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 113.65% above currents $3.15 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 19,245 shares to 6,065 valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 11,830 shares and now owns 10,288 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

More important recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Companies In The Semiconductors Industry To Consider/Avoid Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.