Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stake by $1.55 Million; Portland Investment Counsel Raised Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 496,342 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 06/03/2018 – Indian markets watchdog tells Tata Motors to investigate results leak; 03/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS SAYS DEFENSE BUSINESS SALE TO NOT INCLUDE PURE CIVILIAN VEHICLES; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY APPROVES FREE SHARE ISSUE; 13/03/2018 – Tata Steel: Meherbai Tata was a pioneer in encouraging women to become part of the service industry. Bharati Das helps engineer; 11/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Banks may approve Tata bid for Bhushan Power & Steel; 06/03/2018 – TATA SONS TO BUY INDIAN HOTELS STAKE FROM 3 FOUNDER TRUSTS; 07/05/2018 – TATA COFFEE 4Q REV. 4.4B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS JOINT VENTURE WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS WOULD NO LONGER MAKE SENSE IN SUCH A SCENARIO; 30/05/2018 – TATA TELESERVICES 4Q LOSS 6.82B RUPEES VERSUS 13.7B RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS – QTRLY CONSOL EXCEPTIONAL ITEM ON PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF CAPITAL WORK-IN-PROGRESS, INTANGIBLES UNDER DEVELOPMENT WAS INR 16.41 BLN

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 206,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 140,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 280,494 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property to take over U.S. mall operator GGP for $15.3 bln

More recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jaguar Land Rover accelerates EV plans in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 13,951 shares to 55,702 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 24,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,199 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).