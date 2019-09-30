Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Price Rose; As San Juan Basin Rtubi (SJT) Market Value Declined, Holder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Its Holding by $578,763

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 93.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,490 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.53. About 2.46 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in San Juan Basin Rtubi (SJT) by 43.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 192,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.95% . The institutional investor held 254,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, down from 447,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in San Juan Basin Rtubi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 43,592 shares traded. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) has declined 45.24% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SJT News: 18/05/2018 – San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares May Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 19/03/2018 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJT)

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23,135 shares to 4,846 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,813 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl owns 2.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 542,000 shares. Lvw Advsr Llc invested in 0.27% or 6,882 shares. Btim has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prelude Capital Mngmt has 35,406 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aull & Monroe has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Private Wealth Prns Limited Co stated it has 119,501 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 88,918 shares. 40,000 were accumulated by Howard Hughes Med Institute. Centre Asset Mngmt invested 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dana Inv Advsrs has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Limited Company owns 8,572 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 1,838 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SJT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 8.01 million shares or 4.11% less from 8.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 0% or 10,729 shares in its portfolio. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 16,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blair William Commerce Il holds 0% or 14,800 shares. Fincl Ser holds 0.02% or 21,000 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). 333 are owned by Destination Wealth. Bessemer Group Inc owns 0% invested in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) for 1,000 shares. 254,800 were reported by Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 30,400 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) for 23,943 shares. 5.06M were reported by First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). Financial Mgmt Professionals invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 565 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Com (NYSE:WMS) by 15,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).