Camelot Portfolios Has Increased By $2.56 Million Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Position; TTM Technologies (TTMI) Has 1.28 Sentiment

TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 87 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 68 sold and trimmed equity positions in TTM Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 111.91 million shares, up from 110.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding TTM Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 48 Increased: 63 New Position: 24.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) stake by 18261.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc acquired 639,157 shares as Cemex Sab De Cv (CX)’s stock declined 22.27%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 642,657 shares with $2.98 million value, up from 3,500 last quarter. Cemex Sab De Cv now has $4.46B valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.97. About 7.78M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Prudential PLC, Cemex SAB and Barclays Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX EBITDA GENERATION EXPECTED STRONGER IN COMING QTRS: IR; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/03/2018 – Cemex Prepares Path for Return to Acquisitions; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CEO: TIMING OF BUYBACK PROGRAM TO DEPEND ON MKT CONDITION; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX WON’T HAVE CAPACITY TO MAKE VERY LARGE M&A INVESTMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 26/04/2018 – CEMEX PHILIPPINES 1Q NET INCOME 100.3M PESOS; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX Decides Not to Pursue Capital Increase Proposal as Previously Announced, at Upcoming Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING GROWING AGGREGATES IN DEVELOPED MARKETS: CEO

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes printed circuit boards worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It provides a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores.

The stock increased 3.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.09 million shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) has declined 39.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies Expects This Transaction to Be Immediately Accretive to non-GAAP Earnings; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc

More notable recent TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TTM Technologies (TTMI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 2.38% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. for 2.31 million shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 236,893 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.92% invested in the company for 716,871 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.83% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cemex SAB (NYSE:CX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cemex SAB has $800 highest and $5.5 lowest target. $6.73’s average target is 126.60% above currents $2.97 stock price. Cemex SAB had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

