Camelot Portfolios Has Decreased Position in Autozone (AZO) as Market Valuation Rose; As Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Declined, U S Global Investors Lowered Holding by $450,000

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $979,000, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 11.38M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $534,000, down from 1,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.31. About 129,755 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 22,429 shares to 51,020 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AUY’s profit will be $18.85 million for 31.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

