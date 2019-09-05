Camelot Portfolios Has Decreased By $1.02 Million Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Increased By $92.17 Million Its Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Stake

Royal Bank Of Canada increased Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) stake by 815.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Royal Bank Of Canada acquired 830,400 shares as Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Royal Bank Of Canada holds 932,200 shares with $103.50M value, up from 101,800 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Put) now has $248.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 65.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 999 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 521 shares with $534,000 value, down from 1,520 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $27.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $19.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1122.72. About 204,293 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.17% above currents $137.89 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16100 target. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line”.

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased Norbord Inc (NBRXF) stake by 364,983 shares to 1.36M valued at $37.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Loews Corp (Call) (NYSE:L) stake by 922,126 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Devon Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DVN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,231 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Yakira Cap reported 2.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 72,920 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd owns 1.62% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.58M shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 0.64% or 11,126 shares in its portfolio. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 1.36% or 42,650 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 227,655 shares. Foster & Motley holds 0.15% or 9,256 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd invested in 82,286 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc accumulated 0% or 19,584 shares. Bluestein R H And stated it has 311,418 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. 3,908 are owned by Diversified Tru Company. Blackhill stated it has 226,200 shares. Wellington Shields Management Llc invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 638,365 shares.

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) stake by 21,198 shares to 34,214 valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 1,562 shares and now owns 2,685 shares. Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) was raised too.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.91 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 5,757 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 25 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). First Midwest Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.12% or 863 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,781 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,386 shares. 8,698 are held by Greystone Managed Investments. Huntington State Bank invested in 442 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru has 22,501 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 157,004 shares. Marathon Asset Llp reported 0.69% stake. Tealwood Asset Management invested 0.87% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,667 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $1250 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1113.20’s average target is -0.85% below currents $1122.72 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 29.