Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Stake in Manpowergroup (MAN) by $970,060 as Market Value Declined; Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Raised Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding by $6.30 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 53.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 11,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,288 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 210,689 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 04/05/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP BOOSTS DIV 8.6%; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Hungary Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 60,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 419,762 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 359,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manpower Will Power Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ManpowerGroup Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manpower declares $1.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bargain With 11% Shareholder Yield: ManpowerGroup – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ManpowerGroup Named A Best Place To Work In The US By Disability Equality Index for Fourth Year – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Harris Assoc Lp reported 0% stake. Bb&T reported 0.02% stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp owns 2,100 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 4,668 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 3,839 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). 729,649 are held by D E Shaw And Inc. National Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 900,592 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup holds 52,263 shares. Rothschild Asset Management Us has 8,280 shares. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Portland accumulated 7,065 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 21,530 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.28M for 10.84 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX) by 23,729 shares to 49,180 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Inc accumulated 21,748 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And has 43,865 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 42,572 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mngmt has 1.99% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 892,671 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.96% or 2.51M shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancorporation & Tru Com reported 62,997 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 66,351 shares. Tiedemann has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 45,078 shares. 2,000 were reported by Swift Run Cap Ltd Company. Sprucegrove Invest Limited invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Michigan-based Planning Alternatives Adv has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 945,672 are held by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).