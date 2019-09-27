Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $879,516; Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted by $8.38 Million Its Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 119.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 217,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46M, up from 99,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.63. About 57,188 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 10,462 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.38. About 4.32 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Fee-Related Earnings $333M; 28/03/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Blackstone President and COO Jon Gray on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow Thursday, March 29 at 10AM ET; 26/03/2018 – ASGARD PARTNERS HIRES TINA PHAM FROM BLACKSTONE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE HIRES MICHAEL MCRAITH AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 25/05/2018 – Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Goldman, Blackstone Are Friends Now; 18/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF REMAINING STAKE IN HILTON; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG:BLACKSTONE ACQUIRED PASSIVE, MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Hospitality Net: Blackstone Agrees to $4.8 Billion LaSalle Hotel Deal – Bloomberg.com

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 7,007 shares to 20,717 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,600 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Lrge Cp Core Alpha (FEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Sit Associates has invested 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Hodges Cap Management stated it has 0.1% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 57,120 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Com holds 0.33% or 26,829 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman reported 40,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ruggie Group Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 5,300 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 22.22M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 625 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corp invested in 4,949 shares or 0.05% of the stock. City Fl has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 37,565 were reported by Eaton Vance. Hilton Capital Management reported 12,480 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd holds 100,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt owns 1.08% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 770,202 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 50,010 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,132 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) owns 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 977 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 1,947 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. 6,500 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited Liability. Eam Invsts has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Next Financial Gp has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Morgan Stanley holds 21,789 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,160 shares. Ranger Management Lp owns 867,484 shares or 4.21% of their US portfolio. North Run LP owns 82,500 shares for 3.98% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.05% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

