Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Southern Co (SO) Position as Valuation Rose; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 446,225 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 77.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 22,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 6,607 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341,000, down from 29,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 13.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Washington Prime Group New by 62,866 shares to 528,537 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,604 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 151,896 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Invest Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 33,193 shares. Enterprise Fincl invested in 3,402 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 4,838 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Axa holds 0.03% or 135,030 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 0.8% or 13,405 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill holds 0.01% or 14,843 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,699 shares. Financial Bank owns 91,253 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 136,998 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corp reported 200 shares. Peddock Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 850 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

