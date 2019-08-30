Camelot Portfolios Has Cut Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Cypress Funds Has Upped Its Holding by $6.00 Million

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 24,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 118,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 142,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 100,054 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.02M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $382.13. About 97,069 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Lockheed Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 45,757 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,240 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur accumulated 8,889 shares. Duff & Phelps Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,635 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0.05% or 3,018 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,480 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.24% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roosevelt Group holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 41,273 shares. Linscomb And Williams has 0.48% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 18,877 shares. Capital Ww Invsts has invested 1.33% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 14,372 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 5,069 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Welch Grp Incorporated Lc holds 85,473 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) accumulated 1,467 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Palladium Partners Limited invested in 0.61% or 28,204 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 77,456 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Company reported 97 shares. Barnett And Incorporated holds 0.6% or 61,005 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 138,442 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 163,475 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 45,532 shares. Evanson Asset Management Limited Company has 18,297 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hap Trading Limited owns 58,452 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 549,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 297,463 shares. 61,783 were accumulated by Wespac Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 146 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.05% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).