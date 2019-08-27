Camelot Portfolios Has Cut By $339,570 Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Position; Primerica (PRI) Has 0.84 Sentiment

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 33.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 9,702 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 18,970 shares with $673,000 value, down from 28,672 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $9.05B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.10M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR

Primerica Inc (PRI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 93 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 111 sold and reduced their stock positions in Primerica Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 37.55 million shares, down from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Primerica Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 87 Increased: 60 New Position: 33.

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc holds 7.73% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 243,594 shares or 7.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc has 2.51% invested in the company for 3.27 million shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.15% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 102,990 shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 220,015 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 236,918 shares. Symons Cap reported 161,290 shares. 104,576 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 164,707 shares. Washington stated it has 7,095 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth has invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 7,320 are held by Paloma Prns Management. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 0.02% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 662 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 325,133 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Com reported 19,373 shares stake. 1.05 million are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,696 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 11,420 shares.