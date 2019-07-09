Camelot Portfolios Decreased Ventas (VTR) Stake by $1.21 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Stake in Ryder System (R) Has Raised as Stock Value Declined

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 1.30M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ryder System (R) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 32,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11B, up from 66,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Ryder System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 171,483 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 12.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System Buys MXD Group for $120 Million; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Rev $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 30/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – 2018 GAAP EPS FORECAST INCLUDES A ONE-TIME TRANSITION TAX ADJUSTMENT OF $0.57

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 62,620 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 0.62% stake. 9,723 were reported by Bokf Na. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Guggenheim Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 137,312 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 3,574 shares. Park Circle Commerce owns 20,000 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 342,683 shares. American Int Gp, New York-based fund reported 105,927 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 25,178 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Llc reported 18,980 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 3,919 are owned by Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22M for 18.33 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Cap Rech And Mngmt holds 27,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn reported 113 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 0.07% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 14,077 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.01% or 41,334 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,704 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 482,048 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,778 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,742 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Llc invested 0.1% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Fdx Advsrs holds 0.12% or 48,013 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap reported 3,440 shares. 440 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.00 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 CAFARO DEBRA A sold $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 68,084 shares.